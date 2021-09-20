Christie Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CTG traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 84,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.91.
About Christie Group
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.