Christie Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CTG traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 84,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.91.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

