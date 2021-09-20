Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 46,896 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.68 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

