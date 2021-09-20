Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.