Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 27.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

