Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

