Cibc World Markets Corp Has $842,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

