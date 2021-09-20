Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.28 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

