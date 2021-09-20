Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $287.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

