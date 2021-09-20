Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,637 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $210.63 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $169.99 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

