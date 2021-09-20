Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 306 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $423.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

