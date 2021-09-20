Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

