Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

PKI opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

