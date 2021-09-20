Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.14 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 128.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

