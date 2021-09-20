Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

