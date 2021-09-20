Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $648,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $402.48 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

