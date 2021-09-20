Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,740 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ventas were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

