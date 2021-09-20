Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 270 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $426.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.79 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

