Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $48,309,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.78 and its 200-day moving average is $357.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

