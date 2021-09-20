Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trimble were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

