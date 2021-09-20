Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
TSE CGX traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,007. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$836.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
