Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE CGX traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,007. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$836.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.