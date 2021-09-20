CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:CIT opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

