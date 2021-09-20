Citigroup Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $98.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.