Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $140.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

