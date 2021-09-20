Citigroup Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.54% of Uniti Group worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

