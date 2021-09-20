Citigroup Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,994 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.