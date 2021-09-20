Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.90% of Arch Resources worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $87.50.
In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.
Arch Resources Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
