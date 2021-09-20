Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.90% of Arch Resources worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

