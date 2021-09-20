Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

