City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. City Developments has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

