Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 220,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,625,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

