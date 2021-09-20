CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 7,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,170. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.