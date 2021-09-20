CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.29.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 7,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,170. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
