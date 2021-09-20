Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,412,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

