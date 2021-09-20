Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $10,933.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

