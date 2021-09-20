Comparing China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Resources Power and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.65 billion 1.36 $840.93 million N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Resources Power and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Resources Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

China Resources Power beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

