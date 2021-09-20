Comparing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.17 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,556.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.72 $84.72 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

