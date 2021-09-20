Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

