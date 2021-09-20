Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,316 Shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS ARCM opened at $100.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

