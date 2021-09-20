Condor Capital Management Has $695,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHA stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

