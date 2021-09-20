Condor Capital Management Invests $28,000 in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

