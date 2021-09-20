Condor Capital Management Sells 83 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.