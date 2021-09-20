Contrasting Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.41 $807.47 million $0.57 12.98

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

