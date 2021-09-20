Contrasting Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 26.65% 12.41% 1.17% Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95%

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.43 $220.62 million $2.78 17.51 Banc of California $309.13 million 2.93 $12.57 million $0.40 44.63

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67

Webster Financial currently has a consensus target price of $56.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Banc of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

