Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Update

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNVY traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $8.09. 398,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

