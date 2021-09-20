CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 108,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. 802,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

