CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $7.98 on Monday, reaching $399.10. 749,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

