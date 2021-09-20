Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $163.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the lowest is $161.14 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $653.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

