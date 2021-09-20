Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 73,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

