Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.43. 10,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871. The firm has a market cap of $923.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.