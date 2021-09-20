Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.24% of Cousins Properties worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.