Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.35 ($14.52).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.