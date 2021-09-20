Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $285.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

